Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

FET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.66.

FET stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 717,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 million, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

