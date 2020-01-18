FREE Coin (FREE) Market Cap Reaches $990,278.00

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. FREE Coin has a market cap of $990,278.00 and $15,883.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.02813448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00199934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00134266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

