FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.26.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.