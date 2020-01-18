Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.30. Frontline posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 273.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

FRO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 1,574,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 55.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,865,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1,122.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 665,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 420.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 448,255 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 11,959.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 381,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 378,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

