Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 150,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,589,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.