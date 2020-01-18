GameCredits Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, HitBTC and BitBay. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $15,040.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00675117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007937 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BitBay, HitBTC, Coinrail, Upbit, Bittrex, Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.