GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given “Sell” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their sell rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,399,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,944 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in GAP by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in GAP by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 149,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

