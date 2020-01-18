Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 600 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,591 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 73,897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $32,784,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,632,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of MOS opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

