Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 201,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

