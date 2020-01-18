General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $55.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in General Mills by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.2% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. 3,230,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

