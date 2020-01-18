General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 63,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 113,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in General Motors by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 31,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Motors has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

