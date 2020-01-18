GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,385,000 after buying an additional 1,478,875 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,088,000 after buying an additional 670,700 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,007,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,021,000 after buying an additional 466,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.16 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

