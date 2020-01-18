GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,489 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 4.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 253,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,354,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

FEZ opened at $41.08 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.