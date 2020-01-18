GINcoin Trading Up 25.2% This Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $84,954.00 and approximately $1,578.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,123.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.01927464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.07 or 0.03834719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00666910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00740869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00093940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009927 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00565963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,023,978 coins and its circulating supply is 8,023,968 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

