Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 28th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $316.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GLAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

