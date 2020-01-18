Glencore (LON:GLEN) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on the natural resources company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 220 ($2.89).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective (up from GBX 242 ($3.18)) on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 272.31 ($3.58).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 243.20 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.15.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

