GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

GLNCY opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.92. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

