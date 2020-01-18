Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $1,299.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00671678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008081 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

