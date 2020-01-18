Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.10.

GLOB stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.67. 189,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,533. Globant has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,522 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,415,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,070,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,702,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globant by 671.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 843,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,285,000 after buying an additional 734,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after buying an additional 123,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

