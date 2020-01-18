Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,966 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.23% of Globe Life worth $26,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GL opened at $104.45 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $107.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

