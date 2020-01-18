Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $899.50 million, a PE ratio of -77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Glu Mobile by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

