Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.15. Glu Mobile shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 2,339,388 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLUU. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.50 million, a P/E ratio of -77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $2,562,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.