Gnosis (GNO) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $13.29 or 0.00148610 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, ABCC and Poloniex. Gnosis has a market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $59,980.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, GOPAX, Liqui, HitBTC, Mercatox, Poloniex, Cryptopia, ABCC, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Bitsane, Upbit, LATOKEN and BX Thailand.

