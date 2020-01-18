Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $450.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Imperial Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $446.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $374.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.67. 5,969,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.86. The company has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

