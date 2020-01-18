Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

UAN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE UAN remained flat at $$2.96 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,425. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $335.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Partners will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna R. Ecton sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $54,625.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 109,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,682,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 259,597 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

