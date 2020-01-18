Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after buying an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $204.70. 12,182,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $204.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

