Gould Asset Management LLC CA Invests $229,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $293,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of EEMS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,900. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.