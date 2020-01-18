Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 450 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000.

NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $41.54. 2,925,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $41.83.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0235 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

