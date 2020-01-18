Gould Asset Management LLC CA Trims Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,034.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 111,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 138,221 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period.

ESGV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,258. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

