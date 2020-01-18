Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 349.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after acquiring an additional 511,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,795,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,558,000 after buying an additional 273,484 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $65.37 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $66.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.09.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.