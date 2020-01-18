Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $144.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $144.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.