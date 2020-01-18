Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 289,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 50,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

