Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

