Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,188.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $209.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.73. The company has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $147.44 and a 12 month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

