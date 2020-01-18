Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 745.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 308.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 194,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $133.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

