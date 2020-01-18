Gradient Investments LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 43,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

