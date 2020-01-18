Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.65 ($27.49).

Shares of GYC traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €22.48 ($26.14). 139,115 shares of the stock were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.71.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

