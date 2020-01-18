Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.80

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as high as $13.53. Green Plains shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 29,209 shares traded.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $470.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,948,169.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,121,162 shares in the company, valued at $62,353,181.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,877 shares in the company, valued at $569,890.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 16.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 41,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $9,458,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

