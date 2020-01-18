Greggs (LON:GRG) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

LON:GRG traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,424 ($31.89). 242,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,094. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,490 ($19.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,260.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

