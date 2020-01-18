Greif (NYSE:GEF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greif’s earnings estimates for the first quarter fiscal 2020 have undergone downward revisions lately. Greif’s EPS guidance for fiscal 2020 lies within $3.63-$4.13. The mid-point of the range depicts a decline of 2%. Lower demand in Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services thanks to trade uncertainty and weakness in Western Europe in the Flexible Products & Services segment will affect volumes. Unfavorable foreign currency impact and high debt also remain headwinds. Nevertheless, in fiscal 2020, the Paper Packaging segment is well poised on Caraustar acquisition and on various new growth projects coming online. Greif is poised to gain from focus on operational execution, capital discipline, and a strong and diverse product portfolio. It continues to execute cost-reduction activities across portfolio to counter softer market demand.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greif from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE:GEF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. 130,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,370. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Greif by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

