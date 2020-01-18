GridCoin (GRC) Price Down 7.8% This Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $316.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, C-CEX and Bittrex. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, C-CEX, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

