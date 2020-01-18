Grin Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Grin has a total market cap of $33.99 million and $33.98 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00012002 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, KuCoin, Bisq and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000595 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 31,686,480 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, TradeOgre, Hotbit, KuCoin, LBank, Coinall and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

