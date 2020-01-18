Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.

NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,641,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,627. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Groupon by 1,594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

