GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut GrubHub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.04.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,706 shares of company stock valued at $421,239. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 313.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 160,114 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in GrubHub by 351.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 39.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP increased its position in GrubHub by 65.4% during the third quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 98,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GrubHub by 193.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

