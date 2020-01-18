Guggenheim Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $275.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FB. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.37.

Shares of FB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.14. 15,212,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.00. The company has a market cap of $633.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $222.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

