Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock remained flat at $$67.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 108,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

