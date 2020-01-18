Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 81,783 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 9.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

VT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.08. 3,340,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,532. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6109 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

