Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,930,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,004,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,109 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $227.43. 12,140,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,870,646. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $578.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.