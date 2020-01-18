Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after acquiring an additional 272,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 913,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 482,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,783. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

