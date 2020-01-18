Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 26,882 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,804,000. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.98. 13,098,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583,080. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

